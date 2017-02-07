WWE News: Mick Foley on the ideal opponent for Kurt Angle’s farewell match, his job as Raw GM

Foley thought his firing was imminent when he became the Raw general manager.

Mick Foley took over as the Raw GM in July last year

What’s the story?

Raw general manager Mick Foley was recently on The Ross Report where he spoke to legendary commentator Jim Ross about who he thinks would be the ideal opponent for Kurt Angle in his farewell match and also discussed his role as Raw GM among other things.

In case you didn’t know…

Kurt Angle was recently announced as an inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017. Ever since this happened, there has been a lot of speculation around Angle making a possible return to in-ring action in the WWE. There was talk of him making a surprise appearance in the Royal Rumble match but it didn’t happen. It is also unlikely that the legendary superstar may have any role to play at WrestleMania 33, too, apart from his HOF induction.

The heart of the matter

Talking about a possible farewell match for Kurt Angle, Mick Foley named Brock Lesnar as the ideal opponent. ‘The Hardcore Legend’ claimed that Lesnar has an aura around him and was too important to be available all the time. According to him, the match between Angle and ‘The Beast’ would be the perfect way for the former to bid the pro-wrestling scene adieu. Foley stated:

“There's an aura around Brock. He definitely has an aura, even among the boys. And I think a lot of people knock the part-time aspect, but, man, Paul Heyman said it's the same reason you don't celebrate Christmas every day. It's too important. You don't get Brock Lesnar all the time. I'd love to see that match and I think it would be a great match and a fitting exit for Kurt if that's the way he chooses to go out.”

On his current role as Raw general manager, the former 3-time WWF Champion said that it is going well for him and although he knows he will be fired soon, it will come a lot later than he had expected initially. However, Foley hoped that his firing is able to help someone out, irrespective of when it happens. Here’s what ‘Mrs. Foley's Baby Boy’ had to say:

“I really feel fortunate that I was given the opportunity to be the GM. I think it's going pretty well, so well that I'm just like, I don't see the firing that I thought was imminent when I took [the job]. It's coming and we know it's coming. Like, it's not a long tenured position, especially if they put an emphasis on you. It's two things. Really, the big thing is hoping it pays off for somebody. When my time is up, I hope Stephanie gets a heck of a promo out of it and it helps somebody.”

What next?

While there hasn’t been any update on plans for Kurt Angle wrestling for WWE in the imminent future, we can hope that they have some kind of surprise in store for the WWE Universe as far as ‘The Only Olympic Gold Medalist in Pro-Wrestling History’ is concerned.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Kurt Angle is one of the finest performers to have set foot inside a WWE ring and it would only be fitting that he wrestles his last few matches for the company where he first established himself as a star in the pro-wrestling industry.

