WWE News: Mick Foley reveals how Becky Lynch and Charlotte helped a dying fan

The Irish Lasskicker and The Queen produce great moments for the fan

by Rohit Relan News 16 Jul 2017, 23:32 IST

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch are currently part of the Smackdown Live roster

What’s the story?

In a recent post on Facebook, the former General Manager of Raw Mick Foley shared how Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair produced moments of joy for a terminally ill fan. A few weeks ago, Foley visited Dillon, a WWE fan who was suffering from Williams disease, to watch Smackdown Live together. While watching the show, Foley interrogated Dillon about his favourite superstars and before leaving he got the Irish Lasskicker on the phone for him.

In case you didn’t know...

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair have become household names since breaking into the main roster in 2015. Both superstars have won championships and main-evented weekly shows in the past year which has burgeoned their popularity amongst fans.

The heart of the matter

In the aforementioned anecdote, Foley stated that he was unsure how his conversation would go with Dillon who was described as shy in nature by his sister. As their conversation progressed, Foley learnt about few of Dillon’s favourites and simultaneously inquired Becky Lynch whether she would like to speak to a fan. A few seconds later, Becky was on the speakerphone much to the delight of everyone in the hospital room.

Lynch also asked Dillon whether he would like to talk to anyone else since she was in the women’s dressing room. Foley immediately conveyed that Charlotte Flair happens to be Dillon’s absolute favourite and he would love to speak to her. Within no time, Dillon was chatting with the Queen of WWE herself.

Unfortunately, Dillon passed away within two weeks of the aforementioned incident.

What’s next?

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will be competing in a Fatal-5 Way match at Battleground to earn a Smackdown Women’s Championship match at Summerslam.

Author’s Take

Becky and Charlotte’s gesture towards Dillon was indeed very heartwarming and munificent. It is great to know that these women possess such a positive attitude even after reaching the pinnacle of their field.

I also appreciate Mick Foley for bringing this incident to general public’s notice as it provides us with a better understanding of the beloved duo's nature.