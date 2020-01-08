WWE News - Mick Foley reveals NXT's advantage over AEW

Karan Bedi

It ain't easy...

Mick Foley sat down with Inside The Ropes to discuss his famous feud with Triple H and the ongoing battle between NXT and AEW. Foley says that he believes that NXT has more seasoned guys than AEW.

Mick Foley said that most of the AEW Wrestlers have not performed enough in front of cameras and are too interested in having the best match on the card. While there is plenty of talent on the roster, Foley still feels there's only a few guys who are experienced.

"With the exception of 8-10 guys, you have a lot of guys who haven't worked full time for a promotion and they haven't had the chance to make mistakes in a smaller venue."

Foley spoke of his own experience about having to evolve his skills over time. He feels that some of the AEW Wrestlers have not been in enough angles that are needed to draw money. He spoke of his own era and said that if the angle wasn't good, there was no money to be made.

"NXT's advantage is that their guys have been trained to work for the camera and they have an advantage of having more seasoned stars, and now a dedicated team writing for them."

Foley capped off the Wednesday Night Wars discussion by saying that the best promotion will be the one that is able to tell an engaging long-term story.