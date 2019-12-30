WWE News: Mick Foley reveals the main difference between The Fiend and the old Bray Wyatt gimmick

The Fiend Bray Wyatt

Mick Foley has given The Fiend Bray Wyatt his finisher, The Mandible Claw, and now, Foley has heaped praise on him too. The former ECW champion revealed one big difference between Bray Wyatt of the Wyatt family and The Fiend.

Foley believes that the old gimmick went around in circles and was not taken to another level. However, with The Fiend, Wyatt has transformed in front of our eyes. Foley also went on to claim that he puts everything aside and watches Wyatt every time he comes on during a show – and that is the biggest compliment he can give him.

Speaking on Inside the Ropes, Foley said:

“My one knock on the old Bray Wyatt character was that the character didn’t shift gears when it needed to, it kind of went in circles. They were majestic circles but sometimes you need to kick it in and go into overdrive and I think he’s done that with this – I know he’s done it because he’ll transform in front of our eyes like you said a Jeckyl and Hide and the biggest compliment I can give a performer of the current day is that I put down whatever I’m doing when he’s on. He’s a really mesmerizing performer and he’s got the mandible claw now”