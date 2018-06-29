WWE News: Mick Foley reveals what Vince McMahon said to him 20 years ago after Hell In A Cell vs The Undertaker

Yes, that was a tooth coming out of Mick Foley's nose

It was 20 years ago today that The Undertaker and Mick Foley had the most famous Hell In A Cell match in professional wrestling history.

Foley joined Chris Jericho on his podcast - Talk Is Jericho to discuss the moment and revealed what Vince McMahon said to him after the match. (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Mick took two tremendous bumps in the Hell In A Cell match at the WWE King of the Ring pay-per-view in 1998. Undertaker threw Foley off the top of the cell, through the announcers' table and would later proceed to choke-slam him through the cell roof.

After their brutal 17-minute match, Foley admits that there are chunks of the contest that he doesn't remember, but he did remember one big thing after the match, which was what Vince McMahon said to him. Take a look at what Vince told Mick below:

"You have no idea how much I appreciate what you have just done for this company but I never wanna see anything like that again."

You could tell that Vince was concerned for Mick's well-being and probably believed that he took things just a little too far at the time. Back in 1998, promos and matches weren't as heavily scripted as they are today, so I'm sure when Vince saw Mick flying off the cage or through the cage, that was the first he knew about it.

Mick is currently touring the country sharing stories of his career in a tour known as "Mick Foley: 20 Years of Hell" and his next stop is in Fort Myers, Florida on July 1st.

I remember watching this match quite vividly with a good friend of mine. It was the summer after I graduated high school and I just couldn't believe what I saw, I hadn't seen anything like that in professional wrestling before. It's truly a moment that will live on forever.

