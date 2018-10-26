WWE News: Mick Foley reveals why Noelle is no longer training with WWE

Noelle is no longer training to be a wrestler with WWE

What's the story?

Noelle Foley revealed that she wanted to follow in her father's footsteps as part of Holy Foley on the WWE Network but it appears that this is a dream that has been shelved for the time being.

In case you didn't know...

Mick Foley is best known for his hardcore matches on WWE TV, but over the past few decades, he has transitioned into a personality instead, with his most recent stint as the General Manager of Monday Night Raw.

Foley was part of Holy Foley on the WWE Network, which was a highly rated show but it was reportedly an expensive one for the company to make which is why it was axed. Noelle was easily seen as the star of the show, but since the show has been canceled, the only daughter of the WWE legend hasn't progressed into WWE.

The heart of the matter

Noelle revealed that she wanted to be a professional wrestler as part of the show and was then trained by a number of stars including Charlotte and Becky Lynch but this hasn't led to Noelle pursuing a career in WWE because she hasn't been training over the past few months.

Mick Foley recently spoke to WrestlingInc where he revealed that Noelle had stopped training because she was injured.

"No, she got banged up quite a bit," Foley said WrestlingInc. "Injured, not just banged up but injured."

What's next?

Mick Foley's son Dewey Foley is part of the creative team in WWE right now which shows that Noelle could pursue a career in WWE without having to step in the ring, especially since she is already a well-known personality in her own right.

