×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

WWE News: Mick Foley reveals why Noelle is no longer training with WWE 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
905   //    26 Oct 2018, 01:38 IST

Noelle is no longer training to be a wrestler with WWE
Noelle is no longer training to be a wrestler with WWE

What's the story?

Noelle Foley revealed that she wanted to follow in her father's footsteps as part of Holy Foley on the WWE Network but it appears that this is a dream that has been shelved for the time being.

In case you didn't know...

Mick Foley is best known for his hardcore matches on WWE TV, but over the past few decades, he has transitioned into a personality instead, with his most recent stint as the General Manager of Monday Night Raw.

Foley was part of Holy Foley on the WWE Network, which was a highly rated show but it was reportedly an expensive one for the company to make which is why it was axed. Noelle was easily seen as the star of the show, but since the show has been canceled, the only daughter of the WWE legend hasn't progressed into WWE.

The heart of the matter

Noelle revealed that she wanted to be a professional wrestler as part of the show and was then trained by a number of stars including Charlotte and Becky Lynch but this hasn't led to Noelle pursuing a career in WWE because she hasn't been training over the past few months.

Mick Foley recently spoke to WrestlingInc where he revealed that Noelle had stopped training because she was injured.

"No, she got banged up quite a bit," Foley said WrestlingInc. "Injured, not just banged up but injured."

What's next?

Mick Foley's son Dewey Foley is part of the creative team in WWE right now which shows that Noelle could pursue a career in WWE without having to step in the ring, especially since she is already a well-known personality in her own right.

Do you think Noelle could become a star in WWE? Have your say in the comments section below...

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Mick Foley
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
WWE/Impact Wrestling News: SmackDown Superstar talks...
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons Mick Foley is the best Raw GM ever
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Mick Foley praises RAW segment from this week,...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Real Reason Why Mick Foley Is Refereeing...
RELATED STORY
5 things you did not know about Mick Foley 
RELATED STORY
5 Raw Superstars that Mick Foley could actually have fired
RELATED STORY
5 Famous Wrestlers' Kids who couldn't make it in WWE
RELATED STORY
3 Bonkers Surprises From RAW We'd Never Have Guessed...
RELATED STORY
The 5 Most Emotional Episodes of Raw in WWE History
RELATED STORY
5 of Mick Foley's favourite Raw moments
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us