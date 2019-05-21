×
WWE News: Mick Foley reveals why the WWE Universe booed the 24/7 Championship announcement

Gary Cassidy
FEATURED WRITER
News
329   //    21 May 2019, 11:00 IST

Mick Foley revealed the new title on WWE RAW
Mick Foley revealed the new title on WWE RAW

What's the story?

Last night's RAW was geared up to be incredibly exciting when WWE announced during Money In The Bank that Mick Foley would reveal a new WWE Championship.

That excitement, though, oddly turned to dismay as The Hardcore Legend unveiled the new WWE 24/7 Championship and the rules surrounding it - and Foley has revealed why.

In case you didn't know...

The 24/7 Championship seems to be a throwback/rework of the WWE Hardcore Championship from the Attitude Era and Ruthless Aggression Era - but modernized for the PG product. However, the announcement oddly received some jeers from the WWE Universe.

The new title carries on the most exciting aspect of its previous counterpart, though, with endless possibilities for title changes - with three different Superstars winning it last night!

After Foley called for the bell to be rung, he laid the title in the middle of the ring - causing a frenzy amongst the Superstars in the back. Titus eventually managed to reach the belt first and become champion before losing it to Robert Roode. Roode tried to escape with the title, though, only to be pinned in the car park by R-Truth!

The heart of the matter

Elijah Burke took to Twitter last night to state his confusion at the crowd reaction to the WWE Championship, but Mick Foley responded to him and revealed why he thinks the crowd reaction was so bad.

Foley confirms that the WWE Universe's boos where a result of a cocktail of expectation for the Hardcore Championship to return, coupled with a lackluster promo by himself.

Foley then went on to say he believes the title will win over the crowd, but that he had regrets about how he introduced it.

What's next?

Who knows? R-Truth has promised to take the title to SmackDown Live tonight - but will he still be champion when the show starts? This will be really exciting!

Did you enjoy the announcement of the 24/7 Championship? Let us know in the comments.

Tags:
Mick Foley
