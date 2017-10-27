WWE News: Mick Foley says Becky Lynch is underutilised

What’s the story?

In a recent Reddit AMA session, Mick Foley spoke on a myriad of topics asserting that he’d love to write for Becky Lynch’s character in the WWE.

Foley said that ‘The Irish Lass Kicker’ Lynch is considerably underutilised.

In case you didn’t know…

Becky Lynch has competed in the sport of professional wrestling from the age of 15.

The 30-year-old is a former SmackDown Women’s Champion, however, she has lately been relegated to the mid-card on the WWE’s blue brand.

The heart of the matter

A vast majority of fans and pundits in the professional wrestling community have consistently criticised WWE’s booking of Becky Lynch -- something which Mick Foley broached during his AMA.

Foley was probed as to which WWE Superstar he’d like to write a storyline for, in response to which he stated Lynch's name.

“I would love to write something for Becky Lynch. I’ve mentioned before that I don’t think we’ve seen the best of her – and her ability to dig down deep for promos is still somewhat underutilised,” said the former WWE Superstar.

What’s next?

Becky Lynch presently competes on the WWE’s SmackDown brand, whereas Mick Foley serves as an ambassador to the WWE.

Author’s take

I’ve got to agree with Foley, Lynch is one of the most underappreciated and underutilised talents in the sport today.

The Irish Superstar is capable of so much more than what we’ve seen her accomplish in the WWE thus far. She’s excellent in the technical wrestling department and just as fiery amd passionate on the mic as well.

In my humble opinion, Becky should be given a bigger push by WWE management and ought to most definitely feature more prominently on the Tuesday night television show.