WWE News: Mick Foley speaks highly of former Women's Champion

The WWE Hall of Famer predicts BIG things for this superstar.

Becky Lynch has a big fan in the form of the hardcore legend Mick Foley

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley put out a post on Facebook praising the Irish Lass Kicker Becky Lynch. He spoke very highly of her work but mostly focused on the bright future he sees in the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

In case you didn't know...

Foley has always been a huge fan of women's wrestling and the WWE women as a whole, and has never been hesitant to let it be known how amazing he thinks they are.

He's written touching pieces on Sasha Banks, The Bella Twins, Charlotte and was a very vocal fan of former WWE Diva Melina. This is no different as it is clear he is very fond of Lynch and sees a lot of success in store for her.

He was inspired to write the blog when his daughter Noelle Foley interviewed her at San Diego Comic Con, which you can see below.

The heart of the matter

Foley saw a lot of personality and potential in the eight minutes that his daughter spoke with her and his opinion of the Irish wrestler clearly couldn't be any higher.

Foley praised Lynch's charisma and predicts greats things for her in the future: "I really enjoyed an interview my daughter Noelle did with Becky Lynch, and for me, the charisma, humor, and yes, straight fire Becky displayed in a fun little interview was illustrative of her still untapped potential in WWE. Not that Becky hasn't done great things already in #WWE, but I just have this gut feeling that we have yet to see the very best from the #IrishLassKicker. It's a potential that may just be one great angle, one incredible promo, one magic moment away."

What's next?

Only time will tell but Mick Foley is certainly not the first legend to give their stamp of approval to Becky Lynch and he definitely won't be the last.

Author's Take

I personally love it when Foley takes the time to write his own personal tributes to the women of wrestling. Not just because few have a way with words like the best selling author and hardcore legend, but because few go out of their way to do it.

I couldn't agree with his sentiments more and think Becky Lynch is arguably the most well rounded female talents on the entire roster. For my money, Lynch is by far the most likeable superstar in all of WWE. Not Sami Zayn; not Bayley, but Becky Lynch. And when she is able to sink her teeth into something, she lets her personality shine and explodes in the ring, and on the microphone, I really don't think anyone can touch her. It's good to see such high praise from someone as accomplished as Foley and I can't wait to see her prove him right.