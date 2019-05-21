WWE News: Mick Foley unveils new WWE Championship with a unique design

Mick Foley with the 24/7 title

What's the story?

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, Mick Foley made his way out to the ring to unveil the latest new WWE Championship. The announcement had been made during WWE Money in the Bank PPV, that Foley would be the one to introduce the title, setting the internet alight with speculation.

He uncovered it to reveal that it was named the WWE 24/7 Championship and it had its own specific set of rules.

In case you didn't know...

The 24/7 Title is reminiscent of the old WWE Hardcore Championship from the Attitude Era and Ruthless Aggression Era. The Championship was known for being defended any time 24/7. Anyone could challenge for it and it was won by almost anyone, including fans, wrestlers, and even announcers.

The title was famous and had some interesting storylines attached to it.

The heart of the matter

Mick Foley came out to introduce the title, and it had quite a unique design that did not really take off with the WWE Universe.

However, the rules which he revealed were the same as that of the Hardcore Championship.

It can be challenged for by competitors on any WWE brand -- WWE RAW, SmackDown Live, 205 Live, NXT and NXT UK. As long as a referee is present the title can be challenged for at any time.

When Foley announced it, he laid it in the middle of the ring and rung the bell. Several WWE Superstars made their way from the back, including Cedric Alexander, Titus O'Neil, Drake Maverick, Mojo Rawley and The Good Brothers.

Titus was able to reach the title first and became the champion. However, as he was celebrating, he was attacked from behind by Robert Roode. Roode pinned him and ran away with the title.

Later in the night, R-Truth fooled Robert Roode and won the Championship.

What's next?

The title will continue to be defended on shows. While the title's design could have been far better, this could make for some hilarious segments in the future.