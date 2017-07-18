WWE News: Mickie James filming new music video after Monday Night Raw

Mickie James asks fans to join her during her brand new music video shoot in Nashville after Monday Night Raw.

by zackheydorn News 18 Jul 2017, 08:48 IST

James has launched two albums so far

What’s the story?

Mickie James is a pro wrestler, country music singer, and now a music video star as well. In a Twitter post on Sunday, James announced she’s filming her new music video in Nashville tomorrow morning.

Who wants to be in my new music video?! Shooting at Piranhas in NASHVILLE 9am Tuesday morning after #Raw!!! Be there! — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) July 16, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Mickie James is a first ballot WWE Hall Of Famer and pioneer for women’s wrestling in the WWE. James joined the WWE in 2005 and was immediately embroiled in a feud with the champion, Trish Stratus. James completed her meteoric rise in the WWE by capturing the WWE Women’s Championship from Stratus at WrestleMania 22 in Chicago.

James left the WWE in 2010 but continued her wrestling career with TNA, GFW, and various stops on the independent circuit. During this time she also recorded two music albums.

She returned to the WWE for what was supposed to be a one-off match at NXT TakeOver with Asuka. Due to the success of that match, Mickie James was offered a full-time main roster contract with the WWE and re-debuted on SmackDown Live in January of 2017.

The heart of the matter

James is shooting a brand new music video tomorrow morning in Nashville and revealed to her Twitter followers that they can join her at the shoot which will take place at Piranhas at 9am.

Based on the tweet from James, it appears that some fans will be allowed in the video in some capacity if they show up.

What’s next?

Since her re-debut on the main roster, James has been a bit of a bust. She’s been an enhancement talent at best and even that is a stretch. So, it’s a good thing she has this passion to fall back on.

James has released music albums in the past, but they have not been commercial successes. If she ever gets to that point of a country superstar, the WWE will certainly look to feature her more prominently on their programs.

Author’s Take

I’m a fan of Mickie James in a wrestling ring but not so much on a country music track. That said, I can appreciate the notion of pursuing all interests. That said, my wish for her is a better role in the WWE.

The women's’ division won’t be built on her shoulders, but she has enough left in the tank to have some classic bouts with the likes of Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, and even Charlotte. Finishing her career on a high note with that great list would be a perfect way to see her go out.