WWE News: Mickie James returns in a new role

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 451 // 24 Sep 2019, 08:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Could the former Champion continue in this role?

WWE's Main Event show is taped each week before WWE RAW, before it airs on Thursday night. This week's WWE Main Event show had a surprise as we saw a current SmackDown Superstar a part of the commentary team of the show.

Mickie James joins Main Event commentary team

SmackDown Superstar Mickie James joined the commentary booth ahead of RAW to commentate on WWE Main Event. James has been out of action since June after suffering an injury during a live show.

It was later revealed that she had a torn ACL which will keep her out of action for quite a few months. She had surgery, with reports suggesting that she will have to sit out the remainder of her current WWE contract due to the injury.

She joined Dio Maddin and Vic Joseph in the commentary booth this week on Main Event. Byron Saxton, Dio Maddin and Renee Young were on commentary last week on WWE Main Event, with commentators changing often.

Cesaro faced Zack Ryder in a singles match, while Heath Slater and Titus O'Neil teamed up to face Mojo Rawley and Eric Young in a tag team match on Main Event.

What next for Mickie James?

James will not be able to wrestle this year due to the injury and we could not see her back in a WWE ring as well, as her current contract with WWE expires in December. WWE could freeze her contract for the time spent on the sidelines and bring her back later, perhaps as a commentator.

PWInsider is reporting that there have been reports doing the round backstage that WWE could make James a backstage producer. If she does become a producer, she will join a growing list of Superstars who have recently become backstage producers, like Jason Jordan and Kurt Angle.