WWE News: Mickie James reveals why she turned on Alexa Bliss

Mickie James reveals why she turned on Alexa Bliss

Mickie James explained her shocking actions on SmackDown Live

by Rohit Nath 09 Mar 2017

Mickie James turned her back on her ally Alexa Bliss on the latest edition of SmackDown Live

What’s the story?

In a SmackDown Live fallout interview, Mickie James spoke about why she turned on her ally Alexa Bliss earlier that night.

In case you didn’t know...

Mickie James returned to WWE earlier this year when she was revealed to be “La Luchadora”, the woman who was constantly foiling Becky Lynch’s attempts at the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

She returned in the main event of SmackDown Live in a steel cage match between Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

She feuded with Becky Lynch thereafter, facing her three times. The first time was at Elimination Chamber, where Becky Lynch picked up the victory. Mickie James then took the rematch two nights later on SmackDown Live, however, Becky Lynch picked up the blow-off win in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

In the ”Blissertation” segment on SmackDown Live, Mickie James stated to Becky Lynch and Natalya that Alexa Bliss was going to defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship against her at WrestleMania, but Alexa Bliss seemed to disagree

The heart of the matter

In the interview, Mickie James said that when she had come back to WWE and helped Alexa, their deal was to have a championship match against each other at WrestleMania, but there was apparently a miscommunication that led to Mickie James being misled.

Mickie then proceeded to say that her actions spoke louder than words, and she put the SmackDown Live women’s locker room on notice and stated that she was on her own.

What’s Next?

Mickie James will be a part of the SmackDown Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania against the rest of the SmackDown Live women’s division, minus Nikki Bella. Eva Marie and Naomi are uncertain names for the championship match as well.

Sportskeeda’s Take

The split between Mickie and Alexa came out of nowhere, and unpredictability is always a great thing in WWE. Mickie James made her name on her own in her first run, and it will benefit Mickie James greatly to be off on her own and not just Alexa Bliss’ sidekick.

