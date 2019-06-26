WWE News: Mike Kanellis criticizes WWE's booking of Raw this week

Kanellis has been very outspoken on TV and Twitter regarding his show, 205 Live.

What's the story?

One thing that the 24/7 Title has done is take the focus of 205 Live GM Drake Maverick off of his show and onto the title instead.

Someone who has recently spoken out about that situation is 205 Live wrestler Mike Kanellis, who recently criticized WWE on Twitter for putting the show's GM on RAW this week instead of some of the brand's active wrestlers.

In case you didn't know...

Kanellis debuted on the purple brand in October of 2018. He returned to WWE after taking some time off to deal with personal issues. Ever since he's been a part of 205 Live, he has defended the brand in backstage segments and on social media.

Drake Maverick, the last GM on main-roster programming, has been featured chasing R-Truth and the 24/7 Title recently, instead of focusing more on his duties as general manager.

The heart of the matter

Having an absentee GM is a good storyline to help get a wrestler over. By criticizing the power structure on TV, it allows an extension of how the audience might feel to be put across by a Superstar. Kanellis has been outspoken about his support of the brand and his criticism of both WWE and Maverick for his perceived 'lack of care' for the purple brand.

His latest insults were valid as after Maverick lost the 24/7 Title at his wedding, he was featured on RAW in a segment rather than the performers under his control.

So @WWE has time to put the General Manager of @WWE205Live on #RAW but doesn’t have the time for the guys who kill themselves in the ring every week. — Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) June 25, 2019

His comments were primarily directed at both WWE and Maverick for putting the GM of the purple brand over more so than the men who wrestle in the ring each week. Kanellis was very supportive and complimentary of his comrades on 205 Live.

If fighting for @WWE205Live and wanting a GM who actually cares about the brand, is going to make things hard for me in the work place, then bring it on. I will never apologize for that. Complacency has never been my strong suit. https://t.co/gjlZCyGccZ — Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) June 25, 2019

The former Ring of Honor and Impact star spent the better part of Tuesday morning and afternoon responding to comments from fans while also defending his and his wife's decision for resigning with the WWE.

Sounds about right. People demand change. I re-sign and fight for change on @WWE205Live. The actual wrestling show at @WWE Then it’s called bitching. You people crack me up. https://t.co/Q91N9N3ryV — Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) June 25, 2019

The breadth of the ongoing comments between Kanellis and fans is wide, so you can read the back and forth between the wrestler and the fans here.

What's next?

Since Kanellis (Bennett) has been allowed to openly criticize the company on Twitter and not be punished for it, it is likely adding to his ongoing storyline of wanting to improve 205 Live and wanting a GM.

He would not have re-signed with the company if he wasn't given a direction on the show, so this might eventually lead to him and his wife either challenging Maverick for the GM spot or challenging for the Cruiserweight Title some point soon.