WWE News: Mike Kanellis opens up about his drug addiction in touching message

Mike Kanellis explains his deadly battle with addiction to prescription drugs.

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar Mike Kanellis opened up about his past drug addiction issues in a touching post on social media.

The SmackDown Live Superstar explained that he suffered from an addiction to prescription pills after going through a knee injury about three years ago. His over-reliance on pills spiralled out of control over the past year-and-a-half, and he had in fact hidden this problem of his from his wife Maria, as well as his friends and family.

Additionally, Mike asserted that Maria is the strongest woman he’s ever known, crediting her for helping him survive the rough patch that his addiction put him through. Furthermore, he encouraged people with similar problems to not give up, besides extending his support to them.

In case you didn’t know…

Mike and Maria have performed in several professional wrestling promotions the world over.

Maria Kanellis is perhaps best known for her time in the WWE in the 2000s, and recently returned to the promotion along with her real-life husband Mike.

The heart of the matter

Mike Kanellis took to social media, sending out a heartfelt Instagram post, wherein he revealed that his battle with prescription drugs almost caused him to lose everything.

“This picture was taken this year. It symbolizes my decision to get clean from an addiction to prescription drugs. A problem I kept hidden from my wife, my family, my friends, everyone,” said the post by Mike on social media.

He added that Maria is his rock and reason for fighting. He explained how she’s been with him every step of the way and that without her he’d be lost.

He continued, addressing other people facing similar problems: “If you are struggling, please don’t give up hope. There is a light at the end of the tunnel, you are not alone. I have your back.”

What’s next?

Mike and Maria Kanellis presently perform on the WWE’s SmackDown brand. The couple is currently involved in a feud with Sami Zayn.

Author’s take

Kudos to Mike for opening up about his struggles with prescription drugs. I myself have battled painkiller addiction, and I can assure you that one needs a strong support system while going through the course of getting over the habit of popping the pill.