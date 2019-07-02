WWE News: Mike Kanellis reacts to surprising RAW segment

Maria Kanellis shocked the WWE Universe - and husband Mike!

What's the story?

With rumours rife that Mike Kanellis has been angling to leave 205 Live - or even WWE completely - over the past few months, the WWE Universe was shocked when Kanellis made his RAW debut alongside with Maria.

What was even more shocking, though, was Maria's announcement of her pregnancy, which involved telling her already humiliated husband that he wasn't man enough to father her child. Well, Mike has now reacted.

In case you didn't know...

Maria Kanellis returned to WWE in March 2017, alongside her debutant husband - formerly known as Mike Bennett. The pair marked their arrival at Money in the Bank, with Mike even taking Maria's name, debuting as Mike Kanellis. The pair had been used sporadically on WWE television due to Maria's pregnancy and Mike battling addiction but had seemingly found a home on 205 Live recently.

The pair had their first child in April 2018, with Maria also since competing in the ring on a handful of occasions - the most recent of which looked to be last night in a Mixed Tag Team Match alongside her husband against WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and real-life partner WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch - but Maria instead opted to jump off of the apron when tagged, grab a microphone and claim she was pregnant, before embarrassed her husband - who had previously tapped out to Becky Lynch.

The heart of the matter

Following the shocking segment, Wrestling Observer Radio reported that Maria Kanellis is actually pregnant, and that's why she didn't compete inside the ring.

Mike Kanellis has seemingly confirmed this, reacting to his WWE RAW debut via Twitter.

So I guess we are having a baby.... — Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) July 2, 2019

What's next?

Well, will we see Mike Bennett on next week's RAW? Will the pregnancy become a storyline going forward, or was this a way to write Maria off of television and signal a character change for Mike? Only time will tell.

What are your thoughts on last night's segment? Let us know in the comments.