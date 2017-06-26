WWE News: Mike Kanellis reveals how Kevin Owens influenced his decision to join WWE

Kevin Owens may be the reason why Mike and Maria are in the WWE.

Mike and Maria promised to inspire the “power of love” in the WWE

What’s the story?

Mike Kanellis was recently on the Edge and Christian’s Pod of Awesomeness. The newly signed WWE Superstar revealed the backstory on his decision to sign with the WWE on the podcast.

In case you didn’t know...

Mike rose to fame during his stints in ROH and Impact Wrestling as Mike Bennett. Mike Kanellis made his debut in the WWE at Money in The Bank alongside his wife Maria Kanellis. The duo appeared for a short segment on the PPV and also made an appearance in a dark segment on Smackdown LIVE last Tuesday.

The heart of the matter

Mike revealed that when his tenure with the Impact Wrestling was close to its end, he wanted to move to the WWE. He got in touch with Paul Heyman who connected him to Triple H. Mike reported that Triple H told him that someone from the WWE would soon be in touch with him. However, there was no communication from their side.

Mike told Edge and Christian that he and his wife were almost ready to re-sign with Impact Wrestling when Kevin Owens asked them to wait for another week.

“What are you guys doing? I heard you guys were resigning with TNA, I don’t think you should do that. That is a stupid idea. You should come here.”

Shortly thereafter, William Regal contacted the couple for a contract to join the main roster.

What’s next?

Mike and Maria Kanellis currently portray a couple who are truly head over heels in love with each other on Tuesday nights. The couple has not been in any feud since their arrival but is most certain to be on the show next Tuesday when Smackdown LIVE airs from San Diego, CA.

Author's take

This is an interesting bit of information coming from Mike Kanellis. Kevin Owens worked with the couple during his time in ROH and is good friends with them. From Mike’s account, it seems that Kevin Owens was pivotal in bringing Mike and Maria to the WWE.

