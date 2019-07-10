WWE News: Mike Kanellis ruins 205 Live following his falling out with Maria

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST News 193 // 10 Jul 2019, 09:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mike Kanellis is just getting started

What's the story?

Mike Kanellis has had a rough few weeks, what with his wife completely embarrassing him in front of the WWE Universe...twice. Tonight, he finally snapped, blaming all of his woes on the 24/7 Champion and 205 Live General Manager, Drake Maverick.

In case you didn't know...

On the July 1st edition of Monday Night Raw, Mike and Maria Kanellis faced off against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a mixed tag team match. Rollins made pretty quick work of Mike, even dragging him over to his corner to force a tag on Maria so 'The Man' could get in on the action.

At this moment, Maria jumped to the ground, picking up a microphone and calling her husband pathetic. This is playing off the fact that he hasn't been able to pick up many victories since joining WWE and has become a failure on 205 Live.

Prior to this night, the couple had blamed Drake Maverick for their misfortune. However, Before Lynch could attack Maria, she revealed that she was pregnant, much to the surprise of Lynch, Rollins, the WWE Universe, and even Mike Kanellis himself.

Stunned, Kanellis asked how this was possible, and that's where Maria tore into him, claiming that he wasn't man enough to get the job done, and it's surprising that he was able to get her pregnant. A week later, she questioned whether or not Kanellis was the actual father after all.

The heart of the matter

During 205 Live tonight, Mike Kanellis broke up the show, storming the barricade, tearing apart the announcer's desk and dumping trash all over the floor. He exclaimed that he was here to ruin something that Maverick loved, as the GM was the reason his marriage was falling apart.

Later on in the night, Kanellis said that he would continue to ruin 205 Live until everything in his life was set right. Maverick, oddly emotional at this point, sadly revealed that he'd have to fine him for his actions, regardless of the second child now on the way.

What's next?

With Mike and Maria Kanellis's marriage apparently on the rocks, it looks like Mike will take all of his anger out on Drake Maverick and 205 Live. Next week, he'll return to in-ring action, and he plans to wreak even more havoc until his life is repaired. Will Drake Maverick be able to calm him down or will the broken-hearted brawler's threats come to fruition?