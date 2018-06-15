WWE News: Mike Kanellis Says He Would Love To Wrestle In NXT

Which main roster superstars would you like to see move to NXT?

Rohit Nath FEATURED WRITER News 15 Jun 2018, 12:32 IST 265 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Mike Kanellis hasn't been active on WWE TV

What's the story?

Mike Kanellis hasn't been very active on WWE television ever since joining the company. He was moved over to RAW and hasn't appeared on TV even once. Given the level of inactivity for so long, he took to Twitter and admitted that he would love to go to NXT and wrestle.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news

In case you didn't know...

Mike Kanellis debuted at Battleground last year along with Maria Kanellis. The timing was off for the couple, as Maria had gotten pregnant and Mike had to go to rehab to deal with addiction to pills.

After a hard-fought battle, Mike overcame his demons and came back to the ring, in better physical shape than ever. Meanwhile, Maria had given birth to their daughter and has been off-screen, likely not returning anytime soon.

The heart of the matter

With the level of inactivity he's had, Kanellis/Bennett openly stated that he would love to go down to NXT, just so that he could work and wrestle

I’d love to go to NXT. I just wanna work and wrestle. https://t.co/fdjnpIpe4h — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) June 14, 2018

Triple H on the latest NXT Takeover conference call stated that several talent on the main roster who don't always get a spot on TV are itching to wrestle, more often than not. He stated that certain talent even contact him when they're off and tell him that they're available to wrestle if needed. This was another reason why The Revival and even Tyler Breeze appeared at NXT live events the past month.

There's no doubt that Kanellis would benefit from a run in NXT. He can use it to refresh his character and eventually return to the main roster with more momentum to his side. Unfortunately, his original "Power of love" gimmick was doomed from the beginning, despite how talented he is. Maria could also return down the line eventually and the two can hit the reset buttons on their WWE careers, which was off to a rather rocky start last year.

Cesaro and Tyson Kidd are two examples of main roster superstars going to NXT and reinventing themselves. Kanellis could easily fall under this category.

What's next?

While Kanellis' position as an enhancement talent likely won't change, hopefully, he finds a spot on RAW television soon. He could definitely be of good use.

Which other main roster superstars would you like to see move to NXT? Voice your comments below!

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com