Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Mike Kanellis Says He Would Love To Wrestle In NXT

Which main roster superstars would you like to see move to NXT?

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
News 15 Jun 2018, 12:32 IST
265

Enter capti
Mike Kanellis hasn't been active on WWE TV

What's the story?

Mike Kanellis hasn't been very active on WWE television ever since joining the company. He was moved over to RAW and hasn't appeared on TV even once. Given the level of inactivity for so long, he took to Twitter and admitted that he would love to go to NXT and wrestle.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news

In case you didn't know...

Mike Kanellis debuted at Battleground last year along with Maria Kanellis. The timing was off for the couple, as Maria had gotten pregnant and Mike had to go to rehab to deal with addiction to pills.

After a hard-fought battle, Mike overcame his demons and came back to the ring, in better physical shape than ever. Meanwhile, Maria had given birth to their daughter and has been off-screen, likely not returning anytime soon.

The heart of the matter

With the level of inactivity he's had, Kanellis/Bennett openly stated that he would love to go down to NXT, just so that he could work and wrestle

Triple H on the latest NXT Takeover conference call stated that several talent on the main roster who don't always get a spot on TV are itching to wrestle, more often than not. He stated that certain talent even contact him when they're off and tell him that they're available to wrestle if needed. This was another reason why The Revival and even Tyler Breeze appeared at NXT live events the past month.

There's no doubt that Kanellis would benefit from a run in NXT. He can use it to refresh his character and eventually return to the main roster with more momentum to his side. Unfortunately, his original "Power of love" gimmick was doomed from the beginning, despite how talented he is. Maria could also return down the line eventually and the two can hit the reset buttons on their WWE careers, which was off to a rather rocky start last year.

Cesaro and Tyson Kidd are two examples of main roster superstars going to NXT and reinventing themselves. Kanellis could easily fall under this category.

What's next?

While Kanellis' position as an enhancement talent likely won't change, hopefully, he finds a spot on RAW television soon. He could definitely be of good use.

Which other main roster superstars would you like to see move to NXT? Voice your comments below!

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

WWE Raw Maria Kanellis Mike Kanellis
Opinion: What should WWE do with Mike Kanellis
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Mike Kanellis speaks up to fans who believe...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Congratulations to Mike and Maria Kanellis on...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Mike Kanellis talks about sobering up and his...
RELATED STORY
6 WWE Superstars currently In Need Of A Storyline
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Enzo Amore opens up on if he will ever wrestle...
RELATED STORY
5 possible ways to reintroduce The Balor Club in WWE
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Zack Ryder injured during dark...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Drew McIntyre reveals when he found out about...
RELATED STORY
WWE Draft 2018/Superstar Shakeup Results: List of WWE...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us