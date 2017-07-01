WWE News: Milestones that Asuka can reach with her current NXT Women's Champion reign

The Empress of Tomorrow has more than a good chance of becoming the longest champion in the modern era.

by Rohit Relan News 01 Jul 2017, 08:33 IST

Asuka is the reigning NXT Women’s Champion

What’s the story?

Formerly known as Kana, the current NXT Women’s Champion Asuka surpassed Honky Tonk Man, who was the longest Intercontinental champion, in the list of WWE wrestlers with the longest title reigns.

In addition to this, Asuka broke Golberg’s streak of 173 continuous singles competition victories last month. The Empress of Tomorrow has also surpassed CM Punk’s title reign of 434 days. Asuka is the longest reigning NXT Champion with her current reign that has already crossed 455 days as of this writing.

In case you didn’t know...

Since her arrival in the NXT, Asuka has been on a rampage and hasn’t lost a single one on one match in the yellow brand. Asuka won the NXT Women’s Championship from Bayley at NXT Takeover: Dallas in April of 2015.

Since then, she has become one of the biggest names in NXT and supplanted the former Horsewoman as the cornerstone of their women’s division.

The heart of the matter

In a recent article, PWInsider reported that Asuka is closing in on quite a few historic streaks in WWE.

If Asuka remains champion till 26th of July, she will surpass the reign of Demolition who held the WWF Tag Team Titles for 478 days. This is the same reign that The New Day bettered this past December. If Asuka remains champion for more five days, she will surpass the World Tag Team Title reign of The New Day as well.

If Asuka succeeds to retain her championship gold till 17th of August, the Empress of Tomorrow will surpass Rockin’ Robin’s title reign of 502 days as WWF Women’s Champion. Rockin’ Robin’s title reign is the second longest Women’s Championship reign of all time and the longest in the post-Moolah era.

If Asuka does retain the till the mentioned date, she could very well be termed as the longest reigning Women’s Champion of the Modern Era.

What’s next?

There has been no announcement regarding Asuka’s next challenge, however, from some of the recent segments, one can conclude that Ember Moon could receive a rematch for the gold in the near future.

Author’s Take

NXT’s approach towards Asuka’s booking is praiseworthy as it has resulted in transitioning the Osaka native into a dominant and an interesting in-ring personality. The patience showcased by the yellow brand has produced a mega star who is destined to move to one of the main brands in the future.