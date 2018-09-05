WWE News: Mixed Match Challenge 2 announced, teams confirmed

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 950 // 05 Sep 2018, 05:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The second installment is on its way

What’s the story?

Well, this one came straight out of the blue. WWE has broken news tonight that the second installment of the Mixed Match Challenge is on its way to Facebook Watch -- as well as naming ten teams that will compete in the tournament.

In case you didn’t know…

Last year's WWE Mixed Match Challenge proved a huge success as WWE experimented with providing live wrestling content for social media, broadcasting in a weekly slot on Facebook Watch every Tuesday night between SmackDown Live and 205 Live.

The tournament involved teams made up of one male and one female wrestler competing in a tag team format for the chance to give $100,000 to a charity of their choice with the other charities all receiving $10,000 each.

The Miz and Asuka won the inaugural WWE Mixed Match Challenge, earning the reward for Rescue Dogs Rock Charity, but the tournament proved to be a huge success with teams like Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss, Goldust and Mandy Rose, and Becky Lynch and Sami Zayn proving to be incredibly popular.

The heart of the matter

Well, it might have come out of the blue, but WWE have come flying out the traps with this announcement.

WWE went live on all social media with a video featuring Cathy Kelley announcing season two of the tournament, the date of the premiere AND all ten teams that will compete.

BREAKING: @WWE Mixed Match Challenge RETURNS to @FacebookWatch on Tuesday, September 18, and @catherinekelley is here to reveal EVERY team in Season 2! #WWEMMC pic.twitter.com/T1OaVqIK3v — WWE (@WWE) September 4, 2018

The Mixed Match Challenge returns to Facebook Watch on September 18th and will feature four returning teams in Miz and Asuka, Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss, Rusev and Lana, Jimmy Uso and Naomi.

However, six new teams will take part, too, in Finn Balor and Bayley, Bobby Roode and Sasha Banks, R-Truth and Carmella, Alicia Fox and Jinder Mahal, AJ Styles and Charlotte, and Kevin Owens and Natalya.

What’s next?

Well, with just two weeks to go until the premiere, we won't have to wait long to see how this one kicks off -- and if the first series is anything to go by, this will be incredible!

Who do you want to win the Mixed Match Challenge? Let us know in the comments.