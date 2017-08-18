WWE News: The Miz blames Kurt Angle for the Intercontinental Championship not being defended at Summerslam

The Miz takes aim at Kurt Angle.

by Riju Dasgupta News 18 Aug 2017, 16:25 IST

The IC Championship is not being defended at SummerSlam this weekend, and The Miz is not happy!

What's the story?

The Intercontinental Championship, the second most prestigious title in WWE's RAW brand, will not be defended at SummerSlam. Of course, no one was more upset to hear this bit of news than the Intercontinental Champion himself. The A-Lister took to Instagram and blamed it on the Raw General Manager, Kurt Angle. In doing so, he also took a shot at Angle's son Jason Jordan.

In case you didn't know...

The Intercontinental Championship will not be defended at SummerSlam this year because The Miz is part of a 6-man tag team match that pits The Miztourage against The Hardy Boyz and Angle's son- Jason Jordan in a rematch from Raw. The match won't even be part of the main card, but the kickoff show that happens before SummerSlam. This marks the first time that the Hardyz have teamed up at a SummerSlam since the year 2000. It is also interesting to note that Jeff Hardy has never won a match at SummerSlam.

The heart of the matter

WWE is clearly heading into a Kurt Angle-Miz-Jason Jordan storyline, and it was superb of The Miz to further the storyline. One wonders if there's an element of real emotion in the post as well, as The Miz has worked hard to elevate the Intercontinental Championship and make it prestigious.

What's next?

It is inevitable that The Miz will clash with Jason Jordan at a later date. Meanwhile, the Hardy Boyz are in need of a new direction since the Revival are on the shelf for the time being.

Author's take

Nobody wants to watch another 6-man tag, but this gives The Hardyz something to do at SummerSlam. We'd have rather seen them squash The Miztourage, but it's not a match big enough for the bill. As for The Miz, we're certain he'll be booked in a very prominent program following SummerSlam.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com