WWE News: Miz shares an update following gruesome injury sustained at WrestleMania 35

Miz was busted open badly

What's the story?

The Miz and Shane McMahon's incredibly personal rivalry on the road to WrestleMania culminated in the most brutal match of the night at the MetLife Stadium last night, and the A-Lister definitely came off worse when his head seemed to split wide open, leaving the announce table covered in blood.

The eight-time Intercontinental Champion has finally shared an update following his injury.

In case you didn't know...

During their brutal Falls Count Anywhere Match last night at WrestleMania 35, The Miz and Shane McMahon literally took their rivalry to new heights, then brought it crashing right back down to earth in the form of a suplex off the top of a production structure.

However, the referee's gloves were on way before that as Miz got busted open early on, right before his dad intervened in the match when the A-Lister was laid out on the announce table, leaving the furniture covered in blood.

The heart of the matter

Miz has taken to Twitter following WrestleMania 35 to open up about the injuries he sustained at WrestleMania, confirming that he needed staples in his head after being brutally cut open.

BEWARE: The photos of Miz's injury contain blood and are not for the faint-hearted. You can see the images here.

The A-Lister, however, did say that, despite the result, he felt like a winner as he made his father proud.

What's next?

Shane McMahon defeated The Miz at WrestleMania 35 when Miz suplexed him off of a production structure, but McMahon landed on top of Miz - where the referee was forced to administer the three count with both men lying seemingly unconscious.

That finish, of course, leaves the rivalry open to continue. Will it? Only time will tell.

What did you think of The Miz vs Shane McMahon at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments.

