WWE News: MMA fighter says WWE offered him $5 million to bring UFC Title to Raw

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.13K // 11 Jun 2019, 09:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Vince McMahon

What's the story?

Current Bellator fighter Chael Sonnen recently sat down with Ariel Helwani of ESPN and talked on a variety of topics.

Sonnen revealed that WWE had offered him $5 million to show up on Monday Night Raw with the UFC Title.

In case you didn't know...

Chael Sonnen began competing in MMA in 1997. After a brief stint in UFC, he was released from the promotion. Sonnen competed in several other companies and came back to UFC, where he emerged as a top challenger for the UFC Middleweight Title.

Over the past few years, Sonnen has praised Vince McMahon on several occasions. McMahon got into an agreement with Dana White which saw both companies working together in regards to appearances made by Brock Lesnar and other athletes. Unfortunately, Sonnen never appeared on WWE TV in any capacity.

Also read: 5 WWE Superstars who insulted Hall of Famers in real life

The heart of the matter

While talking with Ariel Helwani, Sonnen reflected on when Vince McMahon offered him a huge sum to bring the UFC Title to Raw. He also added that WWE offered him $1 million to no-show his rematch against former UFC Middleweight Champion Anderson Silva.

I got two offers. The 2nd offer was beat him then be on Raw with the belt, on Monday. That was a much bigger offer. Yeah, and I said, ''why would they want that?'' And he said, “to stick it up Dana White’s a**.” I'll tell you straight up, it was $1 million to no show and $5 million to come to Raw with the belt.

What's next?

Chael Sonnen decided against taking up Vince McMahon's offer, but one wonders what would have happened if he had decided to do the unthinkable? One thing's for certain: the relationship between Vince McMahon and Dana White would've been ruined forever, if the incident had actually happened.