WWE News: Mojo Rawley features in music video starring Rob Gronkowski

What’s the story?

Mojo Rawley is featured in a new music video starring his good friend Rob Gronkowski. The video features a car wash, bikini-clad women, sushi, trampoline wrestling, Rob Gronkowski and of course, Mojo Rawley himself.

In case you didn’t know...

Mojo Rawley won the prestigious Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal this year at Wrestlemania 33, by eliminating current WWE champion Jinder Mahal with a bit of assistance from his friend, the aforementioned Gronkowski.

The 30-year old Rawley, whose real name is Dean Muhtadi, is no stranger to football, having previously competed as a defensive lineman in the sport.

The heart of the matter

Mojo Rawley and Rob Gronkowski feature in what several entertainment outlets are touting a scandalous, yet hilarious music video. This Wednesday, DJ and music producer 3LAU released the video titled ‘On My Mind’ starring Gronk and his WWE friend Rawley.

Fans can watch the New England Patriots tight end, Gronkowski and WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley in the video below -

The video is reportedly based on Rob Gronkowski’s dreams coming to life and has become popular online.

What’s next?

Rob Gronkowski plays for the New England Patriots as a Tight End, whereas, his WWE buddy Mojo Rawley is presently signed to the SmackDown brand.

Author’s take

Mojo Rawley is one jovial fellow, isn’t he? The man always knows how to light up a place, and when teamed-up with Gronk, it’s all hype day-and-night.

I’d like to see Rawley back in action once his partner, Zack Ryder returns from his injury hiatus. Rawley and Ryder can perhaps be the foil to The Usos, who’re currently running through all competitors in the blue brand’s tag-team division.