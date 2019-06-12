WWE News: Mojo Rawley Finally Reveals the Reason Behind His Face Paint

Mojo Rawley

What’s the story?

After Royal Rumble 2019, WWE started airing vignettes featuring Mojo Rawley talking to himself through a mirror and blaming himself for his failures. The vignettes continued for a number of weeks.

The repackaged Mojo Rawley (with disturbing new face paint) appeared on Main Event first before returning to Raw. As Mojo is a part of the lower card scene, however, he hasn’t gotten much time to explain the motivation behind his new look… until now!

In case you didn’t know…

Mojo Rawley hasn’t connected with the WWE Universe properly since being called up to the main roster. Regardless, WWE sees something in him and gives him chances after chances. He won the 4th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and when his “overhyped” gimmick became stale, he was sent on a hiatus and repackaged with a new “Broken” gimmick.

The heart of the matter

Ever since returning to Raw, we haven’t heard enough from the former one-half of the Hype Bros. He has been appearing on Main Event and pursuing the 24/7 Title. However, last night on Raw, he appeared during a commercial break, addressed the San Jose crowd and finally explained his gimmick and why he wears the “Shattered Glass” face paint.

He called San Jose a B-Level city and himself an A-Level Player. He then proceeded with the following words (thanks to WrestlingInc for the transcription):

I'm an A-Level player because I have the strength to look upon myself in the mirror and master my reality," Mojo continued. "Which is why I wear this shattered glass war paint on my face, proudly. Proudly. What do you have to be proud of San Jose, huh?

What’s next?

From last night’s promo, it looks like Mojo is out of the 24/7 Title story-line and is in line for at least a lower mid-card push. The next few weeks will be quite interesting as we figure out where his character is headed.