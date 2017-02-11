WWE News: Mojo Rawley vs Curt Hawkins announced for Elimination Chamber Pre-show

A total of 8 matches have been announced for the show till now

by Anutosh Bajpai News 11 Feb 2017, 16:06 IST

Elimination Chamber will decide the faith of many WresleMania matches involving SmackDown stars

What's the story?

WWE has announced that Mojo Rawley and Curt Hawkins would be facing each other in a one on one match in the pre-show for WWE Elimination Chamber this Sunday, as noted by wrestinginc.

In case you didn't know

SmackDown will be holding its first Brand Exclusive PPV of 2017 Elimination Chamber this Sunday at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

Till now a total of 8 matches has been announced for the PPV including the 6 men WWE Championship match which will be conducted inside the Cage and the recently announced pre-show match.

The heart of the matter:

WWE recently posted an exclusive footage of a backstage confrontation between Rawley and Hawkins from this week's episode SmackDown Live.

As seen in the video below, things didn't sit well with the two stars during their latest encounter which is believed to be the reason behind their upcoming match:

Below is the updated match card for the upcoming event following the latest announcement:

Kickoff Pre-show

Curt Hawkins vs. Mojo Rawley

Main Show:

Elimination Chamber for the WWE Title

The Miz vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs. AJ Styles vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Baron Corbin vs. John Cena

Tag Team Turmoil for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

The Ascension vs. Heath Slater & Rhyno vs. The Vaudevillains vs. Breezango vs. The Usos vs. American Alpha

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss

2-on-1 Handicap Match

Kalisto and Apollo Crews vs. Dolph Ziggler

Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper

Natalya vs. Nikki Bella

Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James

What's next?

Randy Orton's Royal Rumble win left us all questioning what would be the WrestleMania status of both the WWE Championship match and the match in which John Cena would be involved.

So Elimination Chamber is an important milestone as we move forward into the Mania season because it is expected to make the WrestleMania picture involving some of SmackDown's top star more clear.

SportsKeeda's take

Many questions were left unanswered after Royal Rumble such as who will Randy Orton face at Mania or if Bray Wyatt would be the WWE Champion heading into the Show Of Shows.

Since Elimination Chamber is expected to answer all these questions, fans are eagerly waiting for this Sunday to watch the first SmackDown Exclusive PPV of the year.