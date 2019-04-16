×
WWE News: Monday Night Raw adds former Cruiserweight Champion to its roster

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
356   //    16 Apr 2019, 06:26 IST

205 Live's top talents in 2018 have taken over Raw and SmackDown
205 Live's top talents in 2018 have taken over Raw and SmackDown

What's the story?

The Superstar Shake-up took place tonight on Monday Night Raw. With several stars jumping to the flagship show, including The Miz and the Viking Experience, another former champion was advertised for Raw in the coming weeks.

In case you didn't know...

Cedric Alexander carried the weight of 205 Live for the better part of a year in 2018. After the Cruiserweight Championship was stripped from Enzo Amore, a tournament was put together to find the new champion. For months, the WWE Universe saw the greatest cruiserweight action available, featuring guys like Buddy Murphy, Roderick Strong, Mustafa Ali, Drew Gulak and more.

However, one man managed to rise above the rest and continue to deliver barn burners over the course of the year, the Soul of 205 Live, Cedric Alexander. Capturing the Cruiserweight Championship at WrestleMania 34, he held it for 181 days and maintained an undefeated streak for even longer. Toppling the likes of Murphy, Hideo Itami, Drew Gulak, Brian Kendrick and more, his title reign helped give the championship worth. Though he lost it to Murphy at Super Show-Down, he continued to fight near the top of the card for months on end, looking to regain his crown.

The heart of the matter

Tonight, it was revealed that Cedric Alexander would be joining the Monday Night Raw roster. Alexander's friend Ali had already been added to SmackDown Live near the end of 2018. With these two rivals sitting across from each other on separate brands, it will be interesting to see what they do to one-up each other.

What's next?

Cedric Alexander is one of the most athletic wrestlers in the business today. With a complex moveset that features both high-flying and power moves, and one of the best finishers in the business, The Lumbar Check, the Soul of 205 Live has every tool necessary to take on any foe. With a jump to Monday Night Raw, he'll have the opportunity to show the rest of the WWE Universe exactly what they've been missing.

Follow all the coverage of WWE RAW Live on Sportskeeda

Greg Bush
ANALYST
Greg is an avid sports fan and has been with Sportskeeda for two years now. While he mainly focuses on WWE's Cruiserweight division, he has followed professional wrestling since he was a child. Greg is a member of the Under The Ring Podcast, where he and four others go over the weekly news and rumors. Discussions can get heated and very opinionated. If you would like to keep up with him outside of Sportskeeda, you can follow him @Undertheringpod or @GregBushSK on Twitter.
