WWE News: Monday Night Raw Ratings for Taped Episode

Simon Cotton
ANALYST
News
205   //    07 Nov 2018, 17:02 IST

The Chose One taps out the Olympic Gold Medalist in the main event
The Chose One taps out the Olympic Gold Medalist in the main event

What's the story?

WWE Monday Night Raw's first episode of November was prerecorded in Manchester, England and the viewership for the program was about the same from the previous week.

Though the viewership did decrease, the difference in ratings for Raw this week were minimal.

In case you didn't know...

The show started with acting General Manager Baron Corbin making matches with big implications for Survivor Series including the main event between Drew McIntyre and Kurt Angle to determine Team Raw's captain.

Other key moments from the show were AOP winning the tag titles, Ronda talking about her pending match with Becky Lynch and Braun Strowman hunting down Baron Corbin.

The heart of the matter

The November 5 edition of Raw averaged 2.44 million viewers, resulting in a decrease of 30,000 viewers.

Hour One: 2.641 million
Hour Two: 2.501 million
Hour Three: 2.181 million

The first hour of the program was down over 80,000 viewers from last week. Hour two of the program was better than last week's show, but the final hour fell to its second lowest number of the year.

Taped episodes of Raw usually lead to decreases in viewership, but the flagship show's numbers have been down all year.

Raw received it's all-time lowest rating back at the end of September at 2.35 million viewers and this week's show is only 90,000 viewers away from reaching that number again, despite retaining their position in the top ten of the Monday Night Cable ratings.

What's Next?

Brock Lesnar will return to Raw next week, which probably means Paul Heyman will show up and talk about the Champion vs. Champion rematch with AJ Styles.

Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon will also return for next week's show and will probably announce more superstars for the Men's and Women's Survivor Series teams.

Simon Cotton
ANALYST
Multimedia Journalist, Columbia College Chicago Graduate Student, Jackson State University Alumnus Occasional guest on the Social Suplex Podcast Network. https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/social-suplex-podcast-network Catch me on Anchor for some interesting thoughts. https://anchor.fm/simon-cotton
