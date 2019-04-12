×
WWE News: Monday Night Raw star wants shot at NXT North American Championship

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
106   //    12 Apr 2019, 17:44 IST

The Dream's North American Title could be in jeopardy
The Dream's North American Title could be in jeopardy

What's the story?

It's definitely been a while since we've seen Tyler Breeze compete on Monday Night Raw, however, despite not being able to make it to television on a weekly basis, Breeze is certainly keen on making an impact and is seemingly looking for a shot at the NXT North American Championship.

In case you didn't know...

After having made his main roster debut around 2015-16, Breeze was lost in the shuffle as a singles wrestler, however, by mid-2016, he found himself in a partnership with Fandango as the two men formed a hugely over and popular tag team going by the name of The Fashion Police/Breezango.

The duo of Breeze and Fandango made a huge impact on the SmackDown tag team division and at one point even found themselves challenging for the SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships as well.

However, following Fandango's injury, Breeze once again got lost in the shuffle and has barely been seen competing in singles action on Raw since then.

The heart of the matter

While Fandango has been recovering from his most recent injury, his tag team partner Tyler Breeze hasn't had the chance to do much as a singles competitor on Monday Night Raw.

Aside from a win over EC3, Breeze made a brief appearance on NXT when he challenged former NXT North American Champion, Ricochet in a title match but eventually failed to win the title.

Breeze, however, isn't giving up on capturing the North American Championship, as he took to Twitter and made it clear that he wants to win the title which is currently in possession of The Velveteen Dream.

What's next?

The Velveteen Dream is fresh off a successful title defence against Matt Riddle at NXT TakeOver: New York and is more than willing to defend his title against some of the biggest names in WWE today.

Dream will be defending his title against Buddy Murphy on next week's episode of NXT, as the former Cruiserweight Champion makes his return to the gold and black brand.

Pro Wrestling Fanatic.
