WWE News: More details emerge about Mean Gene Okerlund's demise

Riju Dasgupta

Mean Gene's demise left us all in shock

What's the story?

'Mean' Gene Okerlund led a long life and entertained millions across the world with his amazing interviewing skills. He passed away at the age of 76, and the world mourned his unfortunate demise.

Now new details have come to the forefront thanks to TMZ. I'd like to thank NoDQ for the heads up.

In case you didn't know...

Gene Okerlund is considered to be the greatest WWE and WCW interviewer in history. He interviewed the likes of Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Randy Savage, Roddy Piper, and Booker T during his stint with both the companies.

He was last seen at RAW 25 where he interviewed AJ Styles, who was the WWE Champion back then. He is best remembered for his unique voice and his reaction to what every WWE or WCW superstar had to say. Tributes poured in from across the world upon his passing, from everyone in the industry.

The heart of the matter

Gene Okerlund had a tough few days, leading up to his demise. He took a bad fall at his home in Florida shortly before his passing, and as a result of the same, broke multiple ribs.

Four days before he would pass away, he was hospitalised when it seemed like his condition would not improve at all. Okerlund had trouble breathing during his stay in the hospital and he ended up dying shortly thereafter, much to the dismay of millions across the world. The world had lost a legend, the likes of whom would never live again.

What's next?

I'm sure there will be some kind of tribute to 'Mean' Gene Okerlund on RAW and SmackDown Live, considering how much he meant to the industry. One wonders if there will be another announcer on RAW or SmackDown Live, who becomes as iconic as he is. Only time will tell for sure.

Send your tribute to Gene Okerlund in the comments.

