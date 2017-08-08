WWE News: More details on Jean-Pierre Goulet - Jason Jordan's opponent in this week's Raw

by Riju Dasgupta News 08 Aug 2017, 18:58 IST

Whom did Kurt Angle's kayfabe son face?

Jason Jordan, who was supposed to face Curtis Axel in this week's episode of Raw, ended up facing a local enhancement talent, named Jean-Pierre Goulet.

Wrestling Inc. confirmed that his real name is Tomer Shalom, and we reveal more about him in this very article.

This week on Raw, we saw Brock Lesnar obliterate Curtis Axel in the opening segment, along with the rest of the Miztourage. When Axel was not cleared by the medical staff in time, Angle booked another opponent for his son, in Quebec City talent, Jean-Pierre Goulet, a man who was serenaded by chants of 'let's go, jobber'.

Unfortunately, Goulet was no match for the might of Jordan, who ragdolled him and picked up an easy victory soon after.

The article reveals that Jean-Pierre Goulet is actually Israeli wrestler Tomer Shalom, who is a popular wrestler in the local Canadian independent circuit.

The funny thing about this particular gimmick is that it appears to be a mixture of two professional wrestling gimmicks - Jean-Pierre LaFitte, the man with the Pirate gimmick who had the iconic rivalry with Bret Hart, as well as Rene Goulet, the Canadian wrestler who was the first ever person to beat Ric Flair in a singles match. Both of the said wrestlers hail from Quebec City.

This was obviously an inside joke that only those in the wrestling business would understand. In the video below, we can see Shalom working an indie match.

Jason Jordan is obviously working his way up to The Miz. Shalom, as impressive as he was, is no James Ellsworth and we fear that this may be the end of his association with WWE for now.

WWE is full of inside references, and it was cool of WWE to throw a bone to hardcore fans of sports entertainment.

Jordan has a long way to go before he connects with fans, and who knows, beating enhancement talent on a weekly basis may be the way out. After all, it certainly did work for Braun Strowman.