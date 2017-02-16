WWE News: More details revealed on WrestleMania 32 attendance

Is this the final nail in the coffin regarding WrestleMania 32's disputed attendance?

WrestleMania 32 continues to cause controversy almost a year on

What's the story?

WWE chairman Vince McMahon has made further comments on the alleged attendance figure from WrestleMania 32 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The number that was promoted has been a hotly contested topic in the world of professional wrestling, with many fans believing that it was fabricated.

In case you didn't know...

Much like WrestleMania 3, many members of the WWE Universe believe that the company have lied about how many people were present for WrestleMania 32. The actual number was reportedly 97,769, meanwhile, WWE claimed on the night that it was in excess of 101,000. In terms of paid attendees, however, the number could range anywhere from 79,000 all the way up to 93,000.

The heart of the matter

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, when questioned about the situation, Vince made a joke of the whole thing by saying the company were proud of their record of “over 100,000, which includes, by the way, ushers and ticket takers and all of that, not 101,000 paid, but nonetheless, it was still a record for us".

WrestleMania 3 suffered a similar fate to WM32

What's next?

It's likely that we'll continue to hear debates on this matter for months and years to come, but we probably won't get a concrete answer one way or another. After all, the company still tend to sweep the WM3 issue under the rug and that took place nearly thirty years ago now.

Sportskeeda's take

It's frustrating to see this happen because in short - WWE don't need to lie about this kind of thing. It seems extremely petty to tag on an extra few thousand for the sake of making it look better, because to fans any figure that's around the region of 90,000 is going to be pretty damn impressive regardless.

Vince seems to feel this overwhelming need to impress outsiders looking in when in reality all he needs to do it show people pictures of the venue from the night itself. There was a sea of humanity in that stadium and it's one of the most impressive visuals in the history of professional wrestling.

