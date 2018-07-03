WWE News: More injury woes for WWE as Ruby Riott suffers injury at Live event

Ruby Riott was gaining momentum on RAW prior to the injury

What's the story?

WWE took to social media tonight to confirm that Ruby Riott suffered a knee injury at a house show over the weekend and will receive an MRI to assess the damage.

In case you didn't know...

Just moments before announcing the injury to Riott, it was confirmed that Bray Wyatt is out injured after being involved in a car crash at the weekend.

The pair adds to an ever-growing list of shelved Superstars that includes Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Dean Ambrose, Jason Jordan, Randy Orton, Samir Singh and Epico Colon. Jeff Hardy is also said to be battling through injury.

While WWE's women's division is pretty stacked and there aren't any notable injuries on the main roster aside from Tamina, Riott and the Riott Squad had just seemed to be on the cusp of a push after Ruby had a great showing in a Gauntlet Match recently and the trio had been seen causing havoc on Raw in recent weeks.

The heart of the matter

WWE.com has confirmed that Ruby Riott sustained an injury to her left knee at a WWE Live Event over the weekend.

It was also reported that an MRI to determine the extent of the damage was scheduled for earlier today but no more details on the injury are available at this time.

#RiottSquad leader @RubyRiottWWE sustained an injury to her left knee at a @WWE Live Event over the weekend. An MRI to determine the extent of the damage was scheduled for earlier today. https://t.co/ZlyV0iGxFO — WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2018

What's next?

Well, there is no timeframe yet for Riott's return with the injury being sustained over the past two days and with an MRI scan only being scheduled for today, but the injuries sure are mounting up for WWE.

The injury to Riott couldn't have come at a worse time, too, and won't just affect her, but also Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan. Injuries always seem to come in spells for WWE and, yet again, this could bring more clout to the ever-strong argument of an off season for Superstars.

