WWE News: More Questions Raised With No Answers Over The Death of Brian Lawler

David Cullen FOLLOW ANALYST News 2.21K // 24 Aug 2018, 02:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

R.I.P

What's the story?

Former WWE star and son of Jerry Lawler, Brian 'Grandmaster Sexay' Lawler, passed away earlier this summer on the 29 of July. At the time of his death, it was revealed to have been a suicide, however, it now appears there may be much more to the story.

In case you didn't know...

Brian Lawler had been incarcerated for several weeks at the Hardeman County Jail, for driving under the influence and evading police.

Brian will be best remembered for his time with WWE from 1998 - 2001, where be performed under the names Brian Christopher, 'Too Sexay' and most famously as Grandmaster Sexay, one half of ultra-popular Attitude Era tag team Too Cool.

Brian Lawler's father, Jerry 'The King' Lawler, believes there is more to Brian's death than meets the eye, and judging by his lawyer's findings thus far, it is not hard to understand why as this has turned into a highly irregular case.

Jerry had previously revealed that autopsy photos showed that the markings on Brian's neck do not resemble the markings that should have been left on his neck from his said hanging device, shoelaces.

He also revealed that at least 20 camera's in the jail were not working at the time of Brian's death, including where Brian was being held, and that several inmates have claimed Brian didn't hang himself, while others are refusing to comment.

The heart of the matter

Jerry Lawler has now commented more on the case, in a recent interview with ABC 24 Memphis, including revealing that another inmate was using Brian's identity after his death. Jerry commented saying:

"It seems like a nightmare that we can't wake up from. It seems like every day something new comes up. We hear something from someone who was either an eyewitness to the incidents that happened the day that Brian died or people who have heard stories about just different things that went on in the jail.

Even as recently as two days ago someone in the jail is still using Brian's identity and was caught for identity theft."

Jerry also revealed that the sheriff told him, ''Brian was acting a fool and picking a fight with someone he shouldn't have picked a fight with.'', only to be told by several other eyewitnesses that the fight that it went nothing like what the Sheriff said.

What's next?

The investigation is still pending. Jerry believes Brian didn't kill himself and looking at all of this evidence, many are now believing the same.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more news on this tragic story.