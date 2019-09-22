WWE News: Muhammad Hassan reveals if he'll ever wrestle again

Muhammad Hassan

Former WWE Superstar Muhammad Hassan recently spoke with Syracuse.com on a variety of topics. Hassan stated that he will never wrestle again.

Hassan's WWE career

After spending around 3 years in WWE's developmental territory, Ohio Valley Wrestling, Hassan made his debut on the main roster. Former WWE personality Daivari accompanied Hassan to the ring, and took the role of a manager for the rookie. Hassan quickly cemented himself as one of the most despised heels on the roster, thanks to his anti-American rants. He made his in-ring debut at New Year's Revolution, defeating Jerry Lawler in the process. At WrestleMania 21, Hassan and Daivari attacked Eugene in a segment that saw WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan coming out for the save. The duo went on to lose to Hogan and Shawn Michaels at Backlash 2005.

Hassan was later drafted to SmackDown, where he got into a feud with The Undertaker. An in-ring segment involving the two, and Daivari, garnered nation-wide attention and things only went downhill from that point on. WWE wrote the two characters off TV after The Undertaker defeated Hassan at The Great American Bash 2005, delivering a Last Ride through the ramp. It was revealed later that there were plans for Hassan to defeat Batista at SummerSlam and become the youngest World Heavyweight Champion in WWE history, breaking Randy Orton's record.

Hassan reveals whether he will ever wrestle again

While speaking with Syracuse.com, Hassan gave a short statement revealing whether he will ever step into the ring again.

"I'm never doing it again."

One wonders where would Hassan be today if things hadn't taken a turn for the worse, back in 2005. Hassan, real name Marc Copani, is now a principal at Fulton Junior High School.

