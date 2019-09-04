WWE News: Multiple 24/7 Championship changes occur on SmackDown Live

On this week's episode of SmackDown Live, the 24/7 Championship frenzy continued

On this week's episode of SmackDown Live, the 24/7 Championship frenzy continued. Ever since the introduction of the 24/7 Championship, there has been chaos in the ranks of the WWE roster as they all scramble to become the next Champion.

On SmackDown Live, Drake Maverick started the night as the 24/7 Champion, and after multiple attempts by opponents, he was pinned for the title. He gained it back later in the night, only for him to be pinned again.

What is the WWE 24/7 Championship?

The WWE 24/7 Championship was a title introduced by Mick Foley. Extremely similar to the Hardcore Championship of old, the title-holder had to be aware 24 hours a day and 7 days a week, lest they are pinned for the title.

At any point of time, if an official referee is present, then the Champion can be pinned by anyone and everyone for the title.

This has led to utter chaos in WWE. Superstars backstage rush around chasing the Champion around in the backstage area, with action even leaking to the ring as the Champion is chased into the ring and ringside area.

What happened on tonight's SmackDown Live?

On tonight's episode of SmackDown Live, Drake Maverick started the night as the 24/7 Champion. Unfortunately for him, he was in the eyes of several Superstars looking to become the 24/7 Champion themselves.

This led to several rollups, with Maverick managing to kick out at exactly the right time.

However, while trying to fend off three other Superstars, he was rolled up from behind and pinned by Bo Dallas.

Dallas became the Champion and tried to evade capture as he ran away to avoid the other Superstars. He was trapped in the middle of the ring where Maverick pinned him to become the Champion again.

Maverick was leaving and gloating on his way up the ramp, when R-Truth came out behind him and rolled him up to become the new Champion. He had been wearing a cloak and had been hiding on the throne.

R-Truth is now a 14-time WWE 24/7 Champion.

