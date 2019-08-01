WWE News: Multiple live events cancelled before SummerSlam

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 227 // 01 Aug 2019, 10:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What's the story?

WWE have live event shows apart from WWE RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and PPVs, which are held all through the week.

WWE have now put out statements to cancel a few live event shows that were set to be held this week. WWE have cancelled quite a few live event shows recently, with reports suggesting that the Wild Card rule may be one of the reasons for these live events to be cancelled.

In case you didn't know...

The Wild Card rule, which was put in place earlier this year, effectively ended the brand split, as Superstars from RAW and SmackDown, as well as NXT, could go on either of the brands, each week.

WWE had cancelled a live event last week, while two live events in the European tour which is set to happen in November were also cancelled last month, mostly due to accommodate the Saudi Arabia PPV.

The heart of the matter

WWE have cancelled the live shows that were set to happen on August 3, August 4, and August 5. The statement released by WWE said that the shows were cancelled due to a "scheduling conflict".

The August 3rd show was to be held in Bowling Green, Kentucky, the August 4th show at Danville, Illinois, and the August 5th show in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Incidentally, all three shows were SmackDown Live shows which were cancelled as has been the norm over the last few months. This is a surprising move considering we are just over a week away from SummerSlam, which is one of the biggest PPVs in WWE's calendar. Live shows generate interest among fans to tune in to the show or even buy tickets to watch it live.

What's next?

Next week's SmackDown Live show will be the go-home show of SummerSlam, which is set to happen on August 11, 2019.