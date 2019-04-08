WWE News: Mustafa Ali needs medical attention after horrific accident during WrestleMania match

Mustafa Ali suffers a nasty looking head injury

What's the story?

Mustafa Ali is definitely one of WWE's more exciting Superstars but his last few months have been nothing short of unlucky when it comes to injuries. Now it looks like he's received another one during the Andre the Giant Battle Royal match as he was eliminated fairly early on in a nasty way, and was being attended to by doctors when the match had finished.

In case you didn't know...

Mustafa Ali was supposed to be in the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Title but received a series of injuries, including a fairly serious eye injury, that saw him removed from the match.

This is what led to Kofi Kingston being added to the match and we all know what happened after that. It's clear that WWE had plans for Ali and if he hadn't have been injured who knows where he would've been at WrestleMania.

The heart of the matter

Ali was eliminated fairly awkwardly from the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal when Harper was attempting a suplex on the apron and Braun Strowman hit Harper with a Big Boot to eliminate both him and Ali.

Constantly feeling sorry for Mustafa Ali, that bump looked rough #WrestleMania #WrestleMania35 pic.twitter.com/PP3YVkuRxR — Caleb Staples (@StaplesWrites) April 7, 2019

Pay close attention to what happens after Ali lands, he bounces off of the floor and then his head hits the table.

However, this does seem to be a legitimate head injury as the match continued with Braun Strowman going on to win. But, when Strowman was collecting his trophy you could see Ali still on the floor in the background where he'd landed, being attended to by WWE officials and doctors.

At the moment it isn't clear how Mustafa Ali is or what the extent of his injuries are, but he was down for roughly ten or more minutes and hadn't moved at all so WWE doctors were clearly taking it seriously.

What's next?

We have our fingers crossed that Ali isn't hurt too bad. The guy really can't catch a break at the moment!

