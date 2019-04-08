×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Mustafa Ali needs medical attention after horrific accident during WrestleMania match

Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
News
7.87K   //    08 Apr 2019, 04:46 IST

Mustafa Ali suffers a nasty looking head injury
Mustafa Ali suffers a nasty looking head injury

What's the story?

Mustafa Ali is definitely one of WWE's more exciting Superstars but his last few months have been nothing short of unlucky when it comes to injuries. Now it looks like he's received another one during the Andre the Giant Battle Royal match as he was eliminated fairly early on in a nasty way, and was being attended to by doctors when the match had finished.

In case you didn't know...

Mustafa Ali was supposed to be in the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Title but received a series of injuries, including a fairly serious eye injury, that saw him removed from the match.

This is what led to Kofi Kingston being added to the match and we all know what happened after that. It's clear that WWE had plans for Ali and if he hadn't have been injured who knows where he would've been at WrestleMania.

The heart of the matter

Ali was eliminated fairly awkwardly from the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal when Harper was attempting a suplex on the apron and Braun Strowman hit Harper with a Big Boot to eliminate both him and Ali.

Pay close attention to what happens after Ali lands, he bounces off of the floor and then his head hits the table.

However, this does seem to be a legitimate head injury as the match continued with Braun Strowman going on to win. But, when Strowman was collecting his trophy you could see Ali still on the floor in the background where he'd landed, being attended to by WWE officials and doctors.

At the moment it isn't clear how Mustafa Ali is or what the extent of his injuries are, but he was down for roughly ten or more minutes and hadn't moved at all so WWE doctors were clearly taking it seriously.

Advertisement

What's next?

We have our fingers crossed that Ali isn't hurt too bad. The guy really can't catch a break at the moment!

Catch all the Live Updates From WrestleMania 35 right here on Sportskeeda

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Braun Strowman Mustafa Ali
Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
WWE Smackdown : 4 Reasons why Mustafa Ali returned to help Kevin Owens 
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 4 Probable Candidates to Win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal 
RELATED STORY
Errors from last year's Wrestlemania that WWE shouldn't repeat in Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
5 best options to win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 Prominent WWE Superstars with no feud heading into WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who deserve a "Big Push" at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 mistakes WWE made at WrestleMania 34 which they must avoid this year
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 potential finishes for Samoa Joe vs Rey Mysterio
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Mustafa Ali reacts to getting his name changed by WWE
RELATED STORY
All the Champions after WrestleMania 34 : Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us