    WWE News: Mustafa Ali responds to racist troll

    Mustafa Ali took the high road in his latest battle with idiocy.

    Simon Cotton
    ANALYST
    News 22 May 2018, 22:10 IST
    The Pakistani High-Flyer from 205 Live
    What's the story?

    205 Live Superstar Mustafa Ali was promoted in a tweet from WWE earlier this morning and would end up responding to a racist tweet that targeted him for his religion and origins.

    In case you didn't know

    Ali is the first wrestler of Pakistani origin to compete in the WWE. He competed for the vacant Cruiserweight Championship at WrestleMania 34, but, would lose the match to Cedric Alexander.

    The heart of the matter

    The tweet by WWE was a video of Ali talking about wrestling all over the world, and said he's willing to shed the blood and tears necessary to build 205 Live up, and show people what the wrestlers are capable of.

    Unfortunately, ignorance reared its head as a Twitter user. C. Green sent the following tweet to Ali in response to the post.

    Ali responded to the remarks a few hours later and said his goal is to prove that "good doesn't know any bounds" and told the troll to let go of his preconceived notions and stereotypes.

    Ali's desire to speak out against racism has been a big part of his journey as a professional wrestler even going back to his days participating in the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic when he said

    "I want this country to accept me. I want to bring to light the fact that we are all the same," in an interview with The Express Tribune.

    What's next?

    Ali has been wrestling Alexander for the Cruiserweight Championship at WWE Live Events, and will more than likely receive another title opportunity in the near future.

    Ali and Alexander's match at WrestleMania was fantastic and should definitely be revisited for a future pay-per-view.

    Author's take

    It's a shame that people have to deal with racism, but its good to see that Ali doesn't let the negative comments bring out the worst in himself.

