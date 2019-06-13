WWE News: MVP reveals why WWE did not make him world champion

Vince McMahon has always been protective of the WWE Championship

What's the story?

WWE is the largest wrestling promotion in the world. As a result, the company often tours different countries other than WWE and has Superstars competing from all across the world in front of fans from several different countries.

Former WWE United States Champion MVP looked like he had the potential of being a top Superstar in WWE and a World Champion. However, this never happened, and he left the company without ever being a world champion. Recently, during an interview with Edge and Christian on their podcast, MVP revealed why WWE never made him a World Champion.

In case you didn't know...

MVP had a criminal past before he was signed by WWE. During the early years of his life, he spent several months in a juvenile detention centre. He was arrested for armed robbery and kidnapping for which he was given an 18 and a half year sentence. He was released early after serving 9 and a half years in prison -- a sentence he started at the age of 16.

As a result of his criminal past MVP is not able to freely travel internationally and is subject to background checks and permits. He had reformed himself in prison and converted to Islam.

The heart of the matter

According to MVP during his interview, he had found out that WWE management was considering giving him a run with the World Championship for a time. However, this never came about due to the fact that MVP had a criminal past which would not have allowed him to go to some countries where WWE toured.

"There was a time, it was relayed to me by some of the writers who I had become friends with and people higher up on the chain, that there was talk about me having a world championship run. But there was a lot of hesitation because there were certain countries that wouldn't allow me in because of my violent felony past. And I can't blame [WWE] for that. That's a business decision. But I'm like, 'damn, I'm still paying. All these years later, I'm still paying. If the laws are set up that you are released from prison then once the rules of our society have established that you are allowed to be back in society, then you should have the rights of every other member of society. That's my take." - h/t Wrestling Inc

While MVP understood WWE's decision, he was still upset as his criminal past from so long ago was still haunting him.

What's next?

MVP still wrestles on the Independent Scene regularly. He was a part of Ring of Honor's shows recently.