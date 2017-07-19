WWE News: Mystery match teased for WWE Battleground

Tyler Breeze and Fandango will compete at WWE Battleground, but it remains to be seen who they will face.

Who sent Breezango this severed head? We won’t have to wait long to find out

What’s the story?

WWE Battleground takes place this coming Sunday on pay-per-view, and the card is now rumoured to be complete. Eight matches will be featured on Sunday’s show, and one bout will see Breezango take on a mystery tag team.

The match will represent the end of the current Fashion Police storyline, as the duo look to discover who has been trashing their office.

In case you didn’t know...

Ever since being shotgunned into tag team title contention following WrestleMania, Tyler Breeze and Fandango have been one of the most entertaining parts of SmackDown Live. The duo have been featured in a number of backstage segments called ‘The Fashion Files’, segments that usually involve Tyler Breeze in disguise and end with a cliffhanger of some sort.

The Fashion Police’s office was trashed a number of weeks ago, and despite initially believing the culprits to be The Ascension, the search goes on. On last night’s SmackDown Breeze and Fandango were presented with a package, which included the severed head of a toy horse and a note that simply said – ‘Battleground’. The story will end on Sunday.

The heart of the matter

Thoughts will now turn to speculating as to who Breezango’s opponents could be. SmackDown Live’s tag team division has been decimated over the last few weeks, with The Vaudevillains, American Alpha and Heath Slater & Rhyno, all no longer active on the blue brand. That doesn’t leave a particularly long list of potential culprits.

The most obvious choice would be Mojo Rawley and Zack Ryder, The Hype Bros. Ryder recently returned from injury to rejoin Mojo, who was experiencing a quietly excellent year as a singles competitor. The duo has teased a little bit of dissension over the last few weeks, and seem to be the only choice when it comes to active tag teams.

Outside of Mojo and Ryder, the well is somewhat dry. WWE could go back to The Ascension once again, but that would be immensely underwhelming. A reunited Luke Harper and Erick Rowan is another option, but this would represent a backwards step for Harper. There is an outside chance that it could be a new tag team, a call-up from NXT or even Breezeango themselves.

What’s next?

We won’t have to wait long to find out, as the guilty parties will be revealed on Sunday night in Philadelphia. Battleground is quietly shaping up to be a great show, with a stacked undercard making up for a lacklustre main event that will see Jinder Mahal defend the WWE Championship against Randy Orton in the Punjabi Prison.

Author’s take

Up until Kurt Angle revealed that Jason Jordan was his illegitimate son, this seemed for all the world like a vehicle through which to turn American Alpha heel. Gable and Jordan were going to be revealed as the assailants, and the WWE Universe was going to be treated to Gable and Jordan out-wrestling their opponents with added arrogance.

Now that Jordan is on RAW, I have no idea where this is going. Harper and Rowan would be the best choice, but it would be such a shame to see Harper back in a tag team. We’ll simply have to wait and see what happens on Sunday.