WWE News: Naomi and husband Jimmy Uso share emotional moment after title win

These are the moments that make it all worth it for WWE superstars.

The married couple had a great moment together at Elimination Chamber

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi shared a special moment with her husband Jimmy Uso following her emotional title victory against Alexa Bliss at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Jimmy also had a chance at glory that night, however, The Usos fell short in the Tag Team Turmoil. You can see the video released by the WWE below:

In case you didn't know...

Naomi's journey to the top has been a long one, starting all the way back in 2010, when she first arrived in WWE. She originally competed on NXT, back when it was more of a game show than a wrestling promotion in itself, eventually becoming one-half of The Funkadactyls. After years of floating in obscurity, she finally ceased her moment at the February event.

The heart of the matter

As seen in the video released by WWE on its YouTube channel, Naomi and Jimmy shared a special embrace following her title triumph. The joy and adulation is clear to see, with Jimmy even cracking a few jokes about Naomi not knowing how to put the belt on her waist.

What's next?

Jimmy will continue to go after the Tag Team Championships heading into WrestleMania 33, meanwhile, Naomi will be preparing to take her newly won Championship into her hometown of Orlando, Florida, for the showcase of the immortals.

Whilst she may not defend her belt at the event, the fact that she is the Champion will likely be the only important factor to her.

Sportskeeda's take

It's always great to see these behind the scenes moments between Superstars because it just feels so real. The emotion and passion that these guys and girls have is infectious, and we can see just how much they've been through to get to this point.

Whilst we may not necessarily agree with the decision, it's still a nice feel good moment and you don't get those all too often anymore. Hopefully, the happy couple can complete the set by having The Usos win the titles soon, which would be a pretty solid move for the tag division.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com