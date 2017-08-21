WWE News: Naomi congratulates Natalya on her title win

The Queen of Harts defeated Naomi via submission to become SmackDown LIVE's new Women's Champion.

What's the story?

Following her title loss at SummerSlam, Naomi took to Twitter to congratulate Natalya on her championship win.

Congrats @NatbyNature but just know you can never stop my GLOW https://t.co/dH9hi0Jvrd — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) August 21, 2017

In case you didn't know...

On the July 11th edition of SmackDown LIVE, Natalya defeated Charlotte, Becky Lynch, Lana, and Tamina in a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match to become the #1 contender for SmackDown Women's Championship.

Natalya feuded with Naomi and said that Naomi was degrading the championship by installing LED lights on it making it look like a toy.

Natalya also claimed that Naomi didn't respect the Hart Family. Thus, to right these wrongs, Natalya vowed to defeat Naomi at SummerSlam and become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

The heart of the matter

At SummerSlam on Sunday, Natalya defeated Naomi clean via submission.

After her match, Naomi congratulated Natalya via Twitter, but also said hinted at a possible rematch soon by saying "you can never stop my GLOW". Going by her social media activity, Naomi seems in an upbeat mood despite her loss.

What's next?

Many fans believed that Carmella was going to cash-in her Money in the Bank briefcase on the winner of this match, but that didn't happen. So, maybe we'll get to know more about that this week on SmackDown LIVE. Naomi may or may not invoke her rematch clause this week on SD LIVE.

There's been no news regarding these matches for this week's show. There's also a possibility that someone from NXT might step up to take on Natalya. So many possibilities in sight for the next set of tapings.

Author's Take

Now that Natalya's the SmackDown Women's Champion, what will Naomi do? Will she invoke her rematch clause this week on SmackDown?

When will Carmella cash-in her Ms Money in the Bank Briefcase? Lots of questions and no answers in sight, stay tuned to our website for more updates on SmackDown LIVE.