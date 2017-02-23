WWE News: Naomi talks about getting booted out of Total Divas again and what inspired her gimmick

Naomi revealed that her gimmick was inspired from an 80's movie!

by Suyash Maheshwari News 23 Feb 2017, 21:11 IST

Naomi relinquishing her title on SmackDown Live

What’s the story?

Former WWE SmackDown Women‘s Champion Naomi recently spoke with Lilian Garcia on her podcast, Making Their Way to the Ring. Naomi talked about getting booted from Total Divas yet again. She also revealed the inspiration behind her Feel The Glow gimmick.

When asked for her comments on getting booted out of the show, Naomi said the following:

I never could get a straight answer, and I think there are a lot of us girls, and I don’t know if it’s just them wanting to give everyone an opportunity, or they just like the idea of switching people in and out, to give the fans a different taste

In case you didn’t know...

This week’s SmackDown Live started on a solemn note, as Naomi was forced to relinquish her WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion due to the injury she suffered at Elimination Chamber. After she had handed over her newly won title, GM Daniel Bryan announced a match between Bliss and Becky Lynch for the vacated title.

Alexa Bliss regained the title after defeating Lynch, albeit with a little help from Mickie James.

The heart of the matter

Naomi also spoke about her gimmick and confessed that it was inspired by a movie from the 80’ called, The Last Dragon. She further revealed that WWE wasn’t too thrilled about the idea and it took them two years to get on board with it. Here is what she had to say:

The inspiration comes from a movie from the 80s, called The Last Dragon. It’s about this martial artist who is on this journey to find the glow. It’s all about him really at the end of the day finding his confidence. He had it all along. He just had to look within himself. It took me two years to get them to finally hear me out on this concept, this idea, and the entrance and everything.

You can listen to the podcast below:

What’s next?

While WWE refrained from revealing the details of the injury, SmackDown GM Daniel Bryan suggested that Naomi could be out of action for at least 30 days.

We wish Naomi a speedy recovery and hope that the injury does not derail her red hot momentum.

