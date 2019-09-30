WWE News: Naomi provides update on her future in heartfelt Twitter post

Naomi is a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion

Naomi has not competed in a televised WWE match since she defeated Sarah Logan on an episode of Main Event on July 22.

Writing on Twitter, the former SmackDown Women’s Champion has revealed that she has had problems to deal with in her personal life in recent months, including the loss of a loved one and some health issues of her own.

She then reassured her fans that she is okay, adding that she will make her return “when the time is right”.

I’ve faced some trying times the past few months...losing a loved one so dear to me (rocked me to my core) & handling my own health issues I wasn’t aware of forced me to slow down & reevaluate...I want my loving fans to know that I’m ok and will be back when the time is right😘 pic.twitter.com/9eL1vZCCIb — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) September 30, 2019

Naomi’s WWE career in 2019

After a rivalry with Mandy Rose in late 2018, Naomi formed an alliance with Carmella in February 2019 and challenged for the newly introduced Women’s Tag Team titles in a six-team Elimination Chamber match.

The makeshift duo were the first to be eliminated, bringing an end to their short-lived run as a tag team on SmackDown.

The former Funkadactyl was originally supposed to take part in a Fatal 4-Way match in the build-up to WrestleMania 35, with the winner going on to face Asuka for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at the event. However, as Charlotte Flair won the title before WrestleMania, plans changed and Naomi competed in a Battle Royal instead.

Since ‘Mania, her most notable match came at Money In The Bank, where she participated in the eight-woman ladder match, while she also ended her seven-month wait without a singles victory on television by defeating Billie Kay and Alexa Bliss on RAW in April 2019.

What’s next for Naomi?

As Naomi said, she will return to WWE television when she feels the time is right. For now, fans of the WrestleMania 34 Battle Royal winner can catch up on her life outside of the wrestling industry on the season premiere of Total Divas, which airs on October 1.

