WWE News: Natalya botches table spot ahead of high profile TLC match [Video]

The spot didn't quite go to plan

What's the story?

Natalya is now less than a week away from her high profile Table's Match against Ruby Riott at TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs, but the former SmackDown Women's Champion was recently seen struggling with a Table Spot at a WWE Live Event.

In case you didn't know...

Natalya and The Riott Squad have had issues for months, many of which stem from the fact that Ruby Riott broke her late father's glasses to distract her as part of her match against the trio in the United Kingdom last month.

Nattie has tried to support her friend Ronda Rousey over the past few weeks, but The Riott Squad have been attacking her from behind whenever possible and this past week on Raw Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan put Nattie through a table.

The heart of the matter

Natalya has been in a tables match before, infact, she was part of the first-ever Women's Tables match back at TLC in 2010 when she teamed with Beth Phoenix against Layla and Michelle McCool, in a winning effort.

Thank you to Ringsidenews for the footage.

The former Women's Champion was obviously getting some practice in at WWE Live Events this week but wasn't able to break the table on the first attempt when she delivered a running . Natalya then needed the help of Bayley and Sasha Banks to climb to the top rope and finally put Sarah Logan though the table.

What's next?

Natalya faces Ruby Riott next Sunday night in a Tables match as part of the final pay-per-view of the year and The Queen of Harts will be hoping that this isn't a spot that goes wrong on pay-per-view.

Do you think Natalya and Ruby Riott should be facing off in a Tables match? Have your say in the comments section below...

