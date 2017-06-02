WWE News: Natalya buys a new house for her parents

The Queen of Harts gifted her parents a beautiful house.

by Prityush Haldar News 02 Jun 2017, 13:24 IST

Natalya is a prominent face on the Smackdown LIVE roster

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar and former Divas Champion Natalya recently bought a house for her parents. Natalya took to Instagram to post an image of her parents in their new house.

In case you didn’t know...

Natalya comes from a long line of pro wrestlers whose families have been in the business. Being a member of the Hart Family, she is a part of wrestling royalty. The Hart Dynasty was started by a Canadian wrestler and promoter Stu Hart in Calgary.

The family has produced and trained some of the best and brightest wrestling talents in the world such as Bret Hart, Owen Hart, Jim Neidhart, Davey Boy Smith, Brian Pillman, Chris Jericho and Tyson Kidd to name a few.

The heart of the matter

Natalya is one of those who always has a chip on her shoulder. Being the daughter of Jim Neidhart and niece of Bret Hart, the onus was on her to prove herself worthy of the legacy that the Harts had left before her.

By virtue of her hard work, she was able to make it in the business, becoming one of the biggest names in female wrestling in the WWE.

A sound technical wrestler, Natalya is a veteran in the current product of the WWE, working with and putting over younger talent. At the same time, she has managed to keep herself relevant amongst the current crop of wrestlers. The fact that she can afford a luxurious house for her parents points that she is still a big draw in the business.

What’s next?

Natalya will be in the fight of her life come June 18 when she steps into the ring with five other women in the first ever women’s Money in the Bank match.

The match will feature the likes of Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Carmella, and Tamina, all of whom could be formidable competitors against the Queen of Harts as she attempts to become the first woman to win the Money in the Bank contract.

Author's Take

Anyone who has followed Natalya on the E! hit reality series Total Divas knows that she loves her family more than anything in the world. She is involved with the day-to-day happenings in the lives of her parents and sister.

Heartiest congratulations go out to Natalya and her family on the new house that is a manifestation of the work and effort she has put into the business.