×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Natalya comments on her upcoming match with Ronda Rousey

Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
News
133   //    19 Dec 2018, 00:29 IST

The veteran WWE Superstar has earned a number one contenders match against Ronda Rousey next week on RAW!
The veteran WWE Superstar has earned a number one contenders match against Ronda Rousey next week on RAW!

What's the story

Last night's edition of Monday Night RAW promised to shake things up a bit. While things may not have gone exactly as the WWE Universe had wanted to see, we were treated to a very good 8-Woman Gauntlet Match for the opportunity to face "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey next week for the RAW Women's Championship. Natalya defeated "The Boss" Sasha Banks with the Sharpshooter to secure her victory.

In case you didn't know...

"The Queen of Harts" came off her big victory a mere 48 hours ago at WWE TLC by defeating Ruby Riott in a Tables match. The booking has been a little topsy turvy for Natalya lately. Having gone through the painful and tragic loss of her father and WWE Legend, Jim "The Anvil" Niedhart, which may have delayed plans for what was anticipated to be a heel turn for Natalya, turned into her becoming more of a sympathetic babyface that people easily could get behind.

The heart of the matter

As originally reported by Ringside News , Natalya released the following statement on her Twitter page, commenting on her upcoming match with Ronda Rousey. It's an interesting statement, as it appears the 36-year-old veteran may very well continue wrestling into her early 40's before calling it a day inside the squared circle, which is honestly not a bad idea considering how damn good she is.

What's next?

As noted, Natalya will face Ronda Rousey next week on the Christmas Eve edition of Monday Night RAW for the Women's Championship.

What do you think about this upcoming encounter between Nattie and Ronda Rousey? Let us know in the comments below. As always, continue to stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all your latest wrestling news and results!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Natalya Ronda Rousey
Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
I am currently a contributor to WrestlingINC.com and Sportskeeda. I am a professional wrestling journalist with past experiences contributing to PWPNation and 411Mania. I have been a huge fan of pro wrestling since the age of five. My favorite wrestler of all-time is Sting. I watch a variety of wrestling promotions, such as: WWE, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Major League Wrestling (MLW), and NXT.
WWE Rumors: Possible reason why the Riott Squad attacked...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Nia Jax thinks Ronda Rousey needs to learn how...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Ronda Rousey to miss WWE Live Events ahead of...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Bret Hart Reacts To Ronda Rousey Using Hart...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Former Divas Champions assault Ronda Rousey
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Ronda Rousey set to make her in-ring return on...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE planning a huge heel turn on Raw?
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Nikki Bella comments on Ronda Rousey bringing...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Ronda Rousey looks to get revenge on Alexa...
RELATED STORY
10 Reasons Why Ronda Rousey Is Better Than Sasha Banks
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us