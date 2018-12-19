WWE News: Natalya comments on her upcoming match with Ronda Rousey

The veteran WWE Superstar has earned a number one contenders match against Ronda Rousey next week on RAW!

What's the story

Last night's edition of Monday Night RAW promised to shake things up a bit. While things may not have gone exactly as the WWE Universe had wanted to see, we were treated to a very good 8-Woman Gauntlet Match for the opportunity to face "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey next week for the RAW Women's Championship. Natalya defeated "The Boss" Sasha Banks with the Sharpshooter to secure her victory.

In case you didn't know...

"The Queen of Harts" came off her big victory a mere 48 hours ago at WWE TLC by defeating Ruby Riott in a Tables match. The booking has been a little topsy turvy for Natalya lately. Having gone through the painful and tragic loss of her father and WWE Legend, Jim "The Anvil" Niedhart, which may have delayed plans for what was anticipated to be a heel turn for Natalya, turned into her becoming more of a sympathetic babyface that people easily could get behind.

The heart of the matter

As originally reported by Ringside News , Natalya released the following statement on her Twitter page, commenting on her upcoming match with Ronda Rousey. It's an interesting statement, as it appears the 36-year-old veteran may very well continue wrestling into her early 40's before calling it a day inside the squared circle, which is honestly not a bad idea considering how damn good she is.

Last night I competed against some of the greatest women wrestlers in the world to determine the number one contender for the #Raw #WomensChampionship championship. Moments like this remind me why all of the blood, sweat and tears are so worth it. pic.twitter.com/6jVIazXKEN — Nattie (@NatbyNature) December 18, 2018

What's next?

As noted, Natalya will face Ronda Rousey next week on the Christmas Eve edition of Monday Night RAW for the Women's Championship.

What do you think about this upcoming encounter between Nattie and Ronda Rousey? Let us know in the comments below. As always, continue to stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all your latest wrestling news and results!

