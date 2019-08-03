WWE News: Natalya makes strong claim about the history of SummerSlam

Natalya

What's the story?

WWE Raw Superstar Natalya recently spoke with The Kingston Whig Standard and opened up on a variety of topics. Natalya made a bold comment regarding the SummerSlam PPV, and said that the historical show "is the Hart family PPV".

In case you didn't know...

A few weeks ago, Natalya competed in a #1 Contender's Fatal Four-Way Elimination match for a shot at Becky Lynch's Raw Women's title, alongside Alexa Bliss, Carmella, and Naomi. Natalya won the match after successfully making Bliss tap out to the Sharpshooter, following which she had a confrontation with Becky Lynch. The two women have been exchanging shots on Twitter ever since then.

On "A Moment of Bliss" on the Raw Reunion episode, Natalya and Becky Lynch engaged in a brawl after the latter was interrupted by the challenger during the talk show. Soon after, both Superstars cut promos on each other on social media, vowing to win the upcoming match at SummerSlam.

The heart of the matter

While talking with The Kingston Whig Standard, Natalya had some bold words in regards to SummerSlam. The first SummerSlam PPV took place over three decades back in 1988 at Madison Square Garden in New York City and its storied history features a string of classic matches involving the Hart family. Natalya stated that SummerSlam is the Hart family PPV.

"I feel like SummerSlam is the Hart family pay-per-view. When I think of SummerSlam, I think of one of the greatest matches in the history of SummerSlam, the British Bulldog versus Bret The Hitman Hart, SummerSlam 1992, sold-out Wembley Stadium, in front of more than 83,000 people."

What's next?

Natalya will challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's title at the upcoming PPV on 11 August 2019, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

